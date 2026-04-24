Srikkanth unleashes fury on ‘scared’ Hardik Pandya, labels MI's tactics ‘dubba captaincy’: ‘problem starts here only’

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has come under heavy scrutiny after Mumbai Indians slumped to their biggest defeat in IPL history, that too against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. With only two wins from seven matches, their campaign is beginning to slip despite a strong Indian core featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik himself. The expectations were high at the start, but inconsistency and poor execution in crucial moments have cost them dearly.

Hardik Pandya has been facing the feat after MI's loss to CSK.(AP)

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Much of the criticism has been directed at Hardik's leadership, with several of his on-field decisions failing to deliver and, at times, backfiring badly. From bowling changes to overall game management, the calls haven’t quite clicked, leaving the side under pressure. Unless things turn around quickly, Mumbai Indians risk falling further behind in the race.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth also tore into Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, pointing to a lack of intent in crunch moments, even suggesting the MI skipper looked reluctant to take responsibility himself. He questioned the decision to hand the ball to youngster Krish Bhagat instead of backing himself at the death, while also criticising the call at the toss.

"A player who has bowled the death overs in the T20 World Cup is scared of bowling the same here. MI's problem starts here only. This is why you should bat first after winning the toss. You at least have a chance of single-handed heroics, like Tilak Varma in the last match or Sanju Samson today. Hardik Pandya got that also wrong," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Srikkanth continued his scathing assessment of Hardik, going a step further to question both his tactical approach and overall impact, criticising his reluctance to take charge in key moments with both bat and ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srikkanth continued his scathing assessment of Hardik, going a step further to question both his tactical approach and overall impact, criticising his reluctance to take charge in key moments with both bat and ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It was dubba captaincy by Hardik Pandya. He should have batted first after winning the toss. Except for the KKR match, they've always lost, always chasing. Then, you are a main bowler who has bowled the death overs in T20 World Cups. Yet, you are not coming to bowl and letting that boy Krish Bhagat bowl the last two overs. Hardik has become a run-feeder. He's also struggling to lay bat on ball with the bat," said Srikkanth. “Hardik Pandya has lost confidence” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was dubba captaincy by Hardik Pandya. He should have batted first after winning the toss. Except for the KKR match, they've always lost, always chasing. Then, you are a main bowler who has bowled the death overs in T20 World Cups. Yet, you are not coming to bowl and letting that boy Krish Bhagat bowl the last two overs. Hardik has become a run-feeder. He's also struggling to lay bat on ball with the bat," said Srikkanth. “Hardik Pandya has lost confidence” {{/usCountry}}

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He signed off with a blunt verdict on Mumbai Indians’ approach, questioning their team management and Pandya’s overall confidence, suggesting the skipper looks short on belief across all facets of his game.

"How are you giving a youngster playing only his second match the ball in the death overs? It was 4 overs, 69 runs between Hardik and Bhagat. That was the biggest difference. Krish Bhagat should be pushed for two overs in the middle of the innings. MI were finished there itself. They have no idea what to do with their 11. Hardik Pandya has lost confidence as a batter, bowler, and captain," he concluded.

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