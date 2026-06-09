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Srikkanth's brutal verdict on India's new T20I core, singles out Tilak and Sundar: ‘Can’t smash bowling like Patidar’

Srikkanth's criticism did not stop with Tilak; he also raised serious concerns about Washington Sundar's place in the squad.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 07:10 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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India are entering a new T20I cycle, and the selectors have wasted little time in making bold decisions despite the team's dominance in the previous phase, which culminated in a T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to that triumph, has been stripped of the captaincy and has also lost his place in the T20I side, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as skipper. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly entered India's plans following a stunning IPL campaign, while Rinku Singh has fallen out of favour. Rajat Patidar, despite leading RCB to successive IPL titles, continues to remain outside the national T20 setup. The leadership group has also undergone a reshuffle, with Tilak Varma being appointed vice-captain for the new cycle. Axar Patel, who previously held the role, has been removed as India begin a fresh chapter and build towards the next major ICC events.

TIlak Varma has been promoted as India's T20I vice-captain.(PTI)

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched a scathing assessment of Tilak, questioning both his recent IPL performances and suitability for a prominent role in India's T20 setup. Drawing a sharp comparison with Patidar, Srikkanth argued that Tilak lacks the explosive power and match-winning impact required in modern T20 cricket, insisting that the Mumbai Indians batter has failed to produce the kind of game-changing innings that Patidar regularly delivers.

“He is not in form, and he doesn’t have the big-hitting capacity. He is not a tearaway batter. He can play shots, but he can’t demolish attacks like a Phil Salt or Rajat Patidar. Tilak Varma can’t smash the bowling like Rajat Patidar,” he said. “He hasn’t done well for MI in the last two to three IPLs. He can’t take the opposition out of a contest. At his position, he has to play impactful knocks like Patidar," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

 
suryakumar yadav shreyas iyer Tilak Varma Rajat Patidar washington sundar
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Home / Cricket News / Srikkanth's brutal verdict on India's new T20I core, singles out Tilak and Sundar: ‘Can’t smash bowling like Patidar’
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