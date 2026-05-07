Stabiliser and accelerator: Klaasen ticks all the boxes

Kolkata: There are more ostentatious batters than Heinrich Klaasen in this IPL— all younger, shinier, cinematic and unapologetically belligerent. Abhishek Sharma has taken Powerplay hitting to a new level. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has arrived as one of the tournament’s thrilling curiosities, the kind of batter engineered for highlight reels and algorithmic immortality. And yet, somewhere in the middle of all that noise, Klaasen has quietly become the league’s most consistent and useful batter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen. (PTI)

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Not the most marketable. Definitely not the most explosive, either. Not even, statistically, the most destructive. But perhaps the player without whom the entire architecture of modern batting collapses. The oddity of Klaasen’s season begins with the numbers themselves. He is the tournament’s leading run-scorer without opening the batting or scoring a hundred. He has hit two-thirds of the sixes scored by Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, all with a strike rate of just over 157 — a figure that in the current generation is usually associated with anchor-type batting. He has five half-centuries but no signature big score, no viral 100 off 35 balls to anchor a mythical status.

In another era, this profile might have looked incomplete. In this IPL, it has been revolutionary for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and to an extent, for the art of T20 batting itself. T20 cricket has spent the last few years obsessing over beginnings, frontloading the innings, maximising the Powerplay. The logic is sound enough: six overs with fielding restrictions can distort a game before it properly begins. But the consequence has also created a curious inefficiency.

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{{^usCountry}} Teams have invested enormous strategic imagination into the first 36 balls and comparatively little into the final 30. Klaasen exists in that space between. He walks in after the adrenaline, aptly around the first tactical timeout when nerves finally start to settle. It’s the time when the opening bowlers make way for the game to become less theatrical and more technical. This is where innings usually stall—where batting lineups drift into maintenance mode, where momentum leaks rather than collapses. Klaasen consistently turns that phase into the most dangerous stretch of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teams have invested enormous strategic imagination into the first 36 balls and comparatively little into the final 30. Klaasen exists in that space between. He walks in after the adrenaline, aptly around the first tactical timeout when nerves finally start to settle. It’s the time when the opening bowlers make way for the game to become less theatrical and more technical. This is where innings usually stall—where batting lineups drift into maintenance mode, where momentum leaks rather than collapses. Klaasen consistently turns that phase into the most dangerous stretch of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wednesday’s innings against Punjab Kings was no different, Klaasen entered the fray in the seventh over and left only on the last ball. He rode his luck but there was never a period where Klassen’s batting gave any sense of lull. A master at farming the strike, the timing of Klaasen’s sixes too has a pattern—against Yuzvendra Chahal returning for his second over, a captain protecting a boundary rider, off Marco Jansen’s last ball in an over that had till then produced five runs. Towards the end, Klaasen seemed to feast on hesitation, like when he carted Jansen for two sixes in three balls in the 17th over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wednesday’s innings against Punjab Kings was no different, Klaasen entered the fray in the seventh over and left only on the last ball. He rode his luck but there was never a period where Klassen’s batting gave any sense of lull. A master at farming the strike, the timing of Klaasen’s sixes too has a pattern—against Yuzvendra Chahal returning for his second over, a captain protecting a boundary rider, off Marco Jansen’s last ball in an over that had till then produced five runs. Towards the end, Klaasen seemed to feast on hesitation, like when he carted Jansen for two sixes in three balls in the 17th over. {{/usCountry}}

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This is why the absence of a hundred next to Klaasen’s name matters less than it ordinarily should. Hundreds in T20 cricket can often be structural accidents where a batter survives long enough to convert a platform into spectacle. Klaasen’s role does not permit that luxury. He is both accelerator and stabiliser, the rare middle-order batter asked to rescue innings as well as propel them to expected heights.

The modern T20 ecosystem tends to separate those jobs. One batter rebuilds, another detonates. Klaasen has spent this season performing both functions in the same innings, sometimes in the same over. And he has done it while batting in cricket’s least forgiving position between No. 4 and 6. A testament to his consistency is how in 36 innings across those three positions, Klaasen’s strike rate has hovered between 160 and 166. It’s not easy because unlike openers, Klaasen has rarely been allowed any certainty. More than often, middle-order batters inherit chaos—a collapse, a slowdown, a gripping surface, a required rate that has suddenly climbed from manageable to irrational. Klaasen enters all of it with almost suspicious calm.

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Which makes his batting less aesthetic to some extent. Not emotionless exactly, but stripped of vanity. Klaasen’s method is brutally functional. With a stable base and minimal flourish, Klaasen uses extraordinary bat speed to go inside out as well as over midwicket with equal ease. The result is a game that looks simpler than it is.

Teams have tried everything against him—pace into the pitch, wide yorkers, heavy off-spin matchups, outfielders stationed almost preemptively. None of it has entirely worked because Klaasen’s real gift is not raw power but his decision-making speed. He reads length earlier than most players. Like how he went out of his way to take on Allah Ghazanfar in the game against Mumbai Indians, repeatedly hitting boundaries off him to soften Mumbai’s attempts to get back into the game.

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It was a great example of how perfectly Klaasen complements Sunrisers’ batting identity. The top order plays with open-throttle aggression, but with an inevitable volatility. Klaasen acts as the necessary circuit breaker, preserving aggression without allowing collapse. That allows Sunrisers the room to play risky cricket because Klaasen can still salvage the innings if the risks fail. That utility is harder to market than a hundred. In a season overflowing with chaos, Klaasen’s batting philosophy is an argument for context over spectacle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha ...Read More Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times. Read Less

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