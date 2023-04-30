Stability key for Rajasthan Royals as they look to take back top spot: RR's likely XI vs MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 30. RR will be looking to get their second consecutive win and march on towards the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side have won five and lost three out of their eight games so far. Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with teammate Jason Holder during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_05_2023_000334B)(PTI)

RR dominated their first game of the season against SRH but lost their second game to PBKS by 5 runs. The Royals bounced back from the defeat against Punjab Kings to beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Guwahati. Then Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs in a thrilling game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RR made it three wins in a row as they beat the reigning champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RR lost narrowly to LSG in their first game in Jaipur this season as they fell short of the 155 run target by 10 runs. RR then lost to RCB by 7 runs as they could not chase down a target of 190 in Bangalore. Last Time out, RR climbed to the top of the table with a 32-run victory over CSK on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal prospered yet again for RR and powered his side to a mighty first-innings total as the side recorded a confidence-boosting victory at home. Their first win in Jaipur this season.

Jos Buttler has scored 271 runs so far in eight innings. Hetmyer has failed to make a contribution in the last couple of games but has been in good form this season having scored 197 runs. Jaiswal is the current top run-getter for the team with 304 runs and skipper Samson has chipped in with 198 runs so far.

Dhruv Jurel and Ashwin have also contributed well to the teams batting performances lower down the order.

Devdutt Padikkal has returned to form recently and has now scored 192 runs this season. Riyan Parag has been in poor form this season and as a result has been in and out of the team.

The bowlers have done well as a unit. Chahal has scalped twelve wickets at an economy of eight, Ashwin has picked up eleven wickets and Boult has picked up nine wickets.

Sandeep Sharma has picked up seven wickets and Jason Holder has also chipped in with a few important scalps. Trent Boult missed the game against CSK with a niggle and Zampa replaced him in the playing eleven and picked up three wickets and now has five wickets this season. If fit, Boult is expected to slot straight back into the playing eleven.

Riyan Parag, M Ashwin or Kuldeep Sen might be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RR bat or field first.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle Order: Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

