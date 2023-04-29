Stability key for Titans as Hardik Pandya and Co. eye top spot in table: GT's likely XI vs KKR in IPL 2023

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 29. GT have won five and lost two of their seven games so far and are second on the points table behind RR on net run-rate but both teams are on ten points. GT will go top with a win against KKR. (KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023)

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami share light moments with KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun(C) during a training session on the eve of IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata, Friday, April 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI04_28_2023_000246B)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in heart-breaking fashion in the reverse fixture as Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of the game to seal an unlikely win for KKR. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over as they could not defend a total of 177 in Ahmedabad. GT got back to winning ways in the IPL 2023 after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Last time out, GT jumped to the second spot on the points table as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) provided finishing touches to power GT to a daunting total of 207/6. The Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37) then starred with the ball to bundle MI out for 152/9 and win the match by 55 runs.

The GT batters have been consistent so far this season. Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 284 runs in the seven games at a strike rate of 142. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs, Saha has scored 141 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have both scored 148 runs this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team.

Rashid Khan has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 8 in the seven games so far and is one of the highest wicket-takers in the league.

The GT seam bowlers have supported Rashid well. Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken ten and seven wickets respectively. Joseph has been expensive on a couple of occasions though and has been recently replaced in the line-up by Noor Ahmed. Mohit Sharma has also picked up six wickets ever since breaking into the side. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team. Noor Ahmed has picked up six wickets in the three games he has played so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav are all Impact player options for GT.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON