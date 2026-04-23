Star against Lucknow Super Giants, Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals is punished in a big setback

Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals is really going fast this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Along with Jofra Archer, the left-arm pacer has been very impressive this season, one of the reasons why RR are doing so well. But then, when you are going great guns, now and then you get carried away, and that’s exactly what has happened with the South African. As a result, he has been punished. Nandre Burger's send-off to Rishabh Pant was particularly aggressive. (ANI Pic Service)

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On Wednesday night, Nandre took two important wickets of Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Aussie Mitchell Marsh, and helped his team successfully defend a modest total. However, during the course of his spell, he was overcharged and, as a result, ended up breaching the IPL code of conduct. The IPL didn’t exactly specify what he did, but it appears he may have used foul language or aggressive body language to rattle the opposition batsmen. After the Pant wicket, he was all over the place for sure.

Now he will have to part ways with 10 per cent of his match fees. He has accumulated one Demerit Point to boot.

The governing council sent out a release on Thursday, which informed of Burger’s disagreeable conduct and the consequent punishment. “Nandre Burger, Bowler, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

“Nandre Burger admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 - pertaining to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the press release read.