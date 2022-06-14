Star India wins IPL TV rights for 2023-2027 cycle, Viacom 18 bags digital, total media rights sold for 48,390 crore

Broadcasting giants Disney Star, for a second straight term, have won the TV rights for the next five editions of the Indian Premier League. The IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle which were up for grabs saw a total of over ₹48,390 crore spent for Packages A, B, C and D across three frantic days of intense bidding. While the TV rights returned to Star, the digital services were bagged by Viacom18. The news was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

"I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of ₹23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI's organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years," Shah tweeted.

"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of ₹23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

The TV and digital rights were secured on Monday, at a whopping ₹23,575 crore ( ₹57.5 crore per game) and ₹20,500 crore (50 crore per game), with the combined amount reading a gobsmacking ₹44,075 crore for 410 matches, which further swelled by another ₹4315 core, after more money was spent on Package C and D, details of which are yet to emerge.

"The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience. Now, it's time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – 'the cricket fan' is well looked after and enjoys high quality cricket in world-class facilities," Shah tweeted further.

"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 crore value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail