Starc, Cummins & Hazlewood ‘can surpass any era’: Brett Lee

The Aussies are currently blessed with a unique fast bowling attack in Test cricket as they have three pacers with different qualities.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:39 IST
Hindustan Times
File photo of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
File photo of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.(Getty Images)
         

Australia’s greatness as a cricketing nation has long stood on their reputation of churning out world beating sides in Tests and one-day internationals. An essential component of any dominant cricket team is a strong fast bowling line-up and the Aussies have had an assembly line of quicks who have terrorized batsmen across generations.

While Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson top the list as a duo, the likes of Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie can be termed equally good, if not better, in their heydays.

The Aussies are currently blessed with a unique fast bowling attack in Test cricket as they have three pacers with different qualities. Mitchell Starc’s pace and verve, Josh Hazlewood’s machine like accuracy and Pat Cummins’ diversity make them a potent threat for batsmen, something that the Pakistanis found out recently.

Former Australian express paceman Brett Lee feels the trio will go down in history as one of the best.

“These three will potentially go down as a trio that can surpass any era,” Lee was quoted by Foxsports.com.au as saying in the Follow On Podcast.

“When you talk about fast bowlers they hunt in a pack, but it’s generally only two bowlers that you mention. Lillee (Dennis Lillee) and Thommo (Jeff Thomson).

“You think about the great West Indian bowlers, there were about four of them but normally there’s two that work together. On this occasion we’ve got three, and we’ve got three amazing bowlers that are all doing a great job. They will go down in the history books,” Lee said.

