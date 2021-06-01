'Start your week right, You gotta burn it': Star couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza give fans major fitness goals

Fitness is an aspect of human life that always been emphasized upon. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it has become of prime importance. Since people are mostly confined to the four walls of their home, in an attempt to curb the spread of the invisible enemy, they are finding innovative ways to stay fit.

While some people have the luxury of having a gym at home, there are those who are getting creative and using household items as apparatus.

ALSO READ| Rashid Khan hums original track of a Pakistani serial- WATCH

This has also given an opportunity for celebrities and athletes to showcase their fitness and also inspire their fans and followers to do the same. The star couple of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza are no different.

The power couple often shares updates of their fitness and workout regime on their respective social media handles. At times they are seen working out with their trainer and at other times, on their own.

ALSO READ| 'It's just mind-boggling how people absolutely worship him': Former CSK player

Taking to Instagram, India's tennis stalwart Mirza posted a photo of herself beside a treadmill. While sharing the pose, she wrote: "Left-arm, I see you".

Pakistani all-rounder and husband Malik took to Twitter to share an important message. He shared a photo of his workout and captioned the post: "Start your week right, exercise, eat balanced meals and pay forward with gratitude!"

He also took the opportunity to ask a question: "You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?"

- Start your week right --- exercise, eat balanced meals & pay forward with gratitude! #StaySafe #StayHealthy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NOoAUCVhXM — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 31, 2021

Shoaib Malik last featured for his national side during a T20I against England in Manchester in September 2020. On the other hand, Sania Mirza is expected to take part in a few events in the UK in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.