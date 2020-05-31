Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is remarkable: VVS Laxman on Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

VVS Laxman on Sunday revealed on Twitter that over the next few days, the former batsman will be paying tribute to some of the cricketers he’s played alongside with who’ve had an influence on him and his career. The first name Laxman picked is none other than his former India teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, whose career he described as “trail-blazing.”

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely,” Laxman tweeted.

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

“His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt,” he added as a reply to the earlier tweet.

Tendulkar has been part of many unforgettable partnerships but his highest stand in international cricket was with Laxman when the pair added 353 runs against Australia in a Test match Sydney in January of 2004.

Laxman and Tendulkar have played more than a 100 Tests for India, and when you add Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to the mix, the Fab 4 have played 80 Tests together for India. In those 80 Tests, Tendulkar has the most runs – 6692, while Laxman has scored 5253 runs at an average of 46.90.