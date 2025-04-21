Stepping up: Rohit’s 76 a move in the right direction

Mumbai: It’s difficult to say whether Rohit Sharma’s lack of revelry on reaching a fifty against CSK on Sunday was because he wasn’t overly thrilled or simply because it was a case of him mellowing with age. Rohit Sharma unbeaten 45-ball 76 against Chennai Super Kings has atleast briefly silence the questions about his form. (PTI)

The Mumbai Indians dressing room wasn’t downplaying Rohit’s 45-ball 76 not out though. “When Rohit Sharma comes good, we know the opposition will be out of the game,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.

While Rohit got the team off to a racy start, the win was set up by the bowlers and the chase was fast-tracked by Suryakumar Yadav’s sweeping statement against CSK’s spinners.

Rohit was more measured while talking about his form. “When the ball is in my arc, I still want to try and do what I have been doing (big hitting) for a while. I know, it’s not been happening consistently, but there is no way I am going to doubt myself,” he said while picking up the player of the match award.

This was Rohit recognising that run scoring had become harder but he was also aware that he needed to continue to believe. After all, what is a sportsperson without belief?

But does this one knock mean that Rohit is back in form? To be fair, it’s tricky to form an opinion based on T20 outcomes.

Without luck, Rohit’s knock could well have been cut short twice on Sunday. It’s a format where batters ride their luck, powerful mishits can sail over the ropes. Rohit not having the rub of the green also contributed to his poor scores earlier in the tournament.

“A few things he tried, didn’t work,” said MI head coach Mahela Jayawardena. “You just have to fight through those situations.”

Rohit’s teammate Will Jacks was recently asked when he would show form like his 41-ball 100, last year for RCB. “I’d love to know as well when that’s going to happen,” he replied. “Unfortunately, days like that don’t come around often. Life is not that easy. Cricket is not that easy.”

Rohit, who once smashed 264 in an ODI, would probably echo those sentiments.

Confidence game

While the form question shall be cleared over the next few games, there is no doubt that runs bring confidence. Rohit’s run of scores... 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, 26 and 76* now read like progress with promise.

MI takes on SRH next on what could be a batting-friendly surface and that could allow Rohit to keep this going.

“For me, it was important to practice well and keep hitting the ball well. When you are clear in your mind... I know it’s been a little while, but if you start doubting yourself, you are only going to put pressure on yourself,” said Rohit. “It was important to balance out and plan your innings. I wanted to hit the ball, but it was important to hold that shape and extend my arms.”

For MI’s batting, Rohit Sharma acing the Powerplay opens up the opportunity to promote Yadav and Tilak Varma, who can then exploit the middle overs and set the game up for Hardik and the rest to do the damage in the slog overs. That’s the batting template they are after.

The Test question

Incidentally, the BCCI announced player contracts on Monday where Rohit retained A+ billing. The backdated contract appraisal or Rohit’s swinging blade in MI colours should have little bearing on India’s Test selection for England.

It is for the selectors to foretell whether Rohit would be the best bet as opener against the Dukes ball during the English summer.

His experience in English conditions will help though. Many of the old experienced batters are gone and the younger lot will take some time getting used to the swing and seam that England usually offers.

However, if indeed the 37-year-old is the chosen one in the selector’s eyes despite averaging 10.93 in Test cricket in 2024-25, runs by his name, be it in T20 cricket, will only be a confidence-boosting bonus.