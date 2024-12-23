Steve Smith calls 'ICC not as powerful as BCCI', then immediately backtracks; Travis Head says Indian board 'rulers'

In a bizarre game, few Australian cricketers, on Monday, were asked to describe International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian cricket in one word. Steve Smith backtracked on his remark after taking a cheeky dig at ICC-BCCI, but Travis Head showed no hesitance in siding with the former's earlier statement. Australia cricketers have their say on ICC, BCCI and Indian cricket

Seven Australian cricketers were part of the game organised by ABC Sport, where each were asked to describe ICC, BCCI and Indian cricket one word. The proceedings began with Test captain Pat Cummins, who chose a single word, ‘Big’, to describe all three.

Head, India's recent tormentor across formats, was next on the list. The left-handed batter, who was the Player of Match in Australia win in Adelaide against India earlier this month, called BCCI “rulers,” and labelled ICC as “second.”

Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Steve Smith chose to describe the Indian cricket body as “powerful,” but the the former two, along with Nathan Lyon called ICC as “boss,” the former No. 1 ranked Test batter took a cheeky dig at the BCCI as he called ICC “not as powerful.”

Smith then burst into laughter and quickly backtracked on his response saying, “No, no I can't say that. It was a joke.” He instead called ICC “leaders.”

Why did Usman Khawaja say ‘pass’ for ICC?

The senior Australian opener too was part of the game, where he was asked about ICC, but Khawaja remained silent, then put on a smile and said, “pass.”

To understand the reason behind Khawaja's reply, one has to go back to the build-up to the Boxing Day Test last year against Pakistan. ICC had rejected his latest application to raise awareness over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The batter had requested to display a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test. Following a rejection, he took to social media to call out cricket's apex body and outline their "double standards" over the issue.

He was earlier barred from wearing shoes that had the messages “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” in the first Test match against Pakistan and was then charged by ICC for wearing a black armband during the Perth clash, although he clarified the act saying it was due to a "personal bereavement."