Steve Smith overtakes Joe Root to smash most Test centuries vs India; equals Gavaskar, Lara in all-time list

Australia's Steve Smith continued on his solid form, following up his century in Brisbane with another three-figure score, securing his 34th Test century during the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne. The century at the MCG is also significant for the fact that it was his 11th against India – a record in itself. No other player has scored more Test centuries against the Indian team. Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) on the second day of the fourth Test(AFP)

His brilliant knock has been a vital contribution to Australia’s strong position on the second day of the ongoing Test, with the hosts putting India under pressure with their attacking approach in the morning session..

Smith's 34th Test century sees him tie for seventh place on the all-time list for most Test centuries. He now shares this spot with cricket legends such as Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, and Brian Lara, each of whom made an indelible mark on the game.

With 36 centuries, England's Joe Root is the only current player ahead of Smith in this prestigious list, but the Australian has now set his sights on breaking into the top five. The most remarkable aspect of Smith’s journey is his consistency, having achieved this milestone faster than all the former players who ended their careers at 34 centuries in the format.

Most centuries vs India

Smith's century against India also made him the most successful batter in Tests against the subcontinent giants. His 11 centuries against India are the most by any player in Test cricket, overtaking England's Joe Root, who has 10.

Here's the list of players with most centuries against India in Tests:

Steve Smith (Australia) - 11

Joe Root (England) - 10

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 8

Vivian Richards (West Indies) - 8

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 8

Smith also equalled the legendary Donald Bradman, as well as Matthew Hayden and Jack Hobbs for most Test centuries at the MCG (5).

With his latest milestone, Smith has further closed the gap with former Aussie captain Ponting (41 centuries) for most Test hundreds for Australia.