Steve Smith's sneaky DRS trick exposed in 3rd Test vs India: 'He is aware and he exploited the loophole'

There was a common sight on Day 2 of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. From time to time, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey would remove the bails and skipper Steve Smith would quickly appeal for a stumping. Australia have found a loophole in the DRS rule and they engaged in exploiting it to its fullest on Thursday and even got two important dismissals through it. But the sneaky trick was exposed on social media by experts before a former India cricketer highlighted it. (India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3)

Australia discovered that each time a stumping appeal was made, it was immediately sent upstairs where the third umpire, according to the rule, checked for an outside edge as well. By this logic, if the fielding team manages to convince the square-leg umpire for a stumping appeal, it gets immediately checked for an outside edge as well, implying that they wouldn't lose a review on potential caught behind dismissals.

The tactic worked for Australia when they got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings in Day 1 in Indore. The India batter had got a nick off a delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann. Carey, however, on completing the caught behind, whipped off the bails. Square-leg umpire Joel Wilson sent it upstairs for stumping review, but before that got checked, third umpire found a that Ashwin had feathered the delivery and was dismissed for 3.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted how Smith made the most of the loophole and urged for a change in the DRS rule.

"Steve Smith is aware of that and he exploited the loophole. The on-field umpire should avoid going to the third umpire if he is sure that it's not out when there is an appeal for a stumping"," said the former Royal Challengers Bangalore player. "The ideal solution is that the TV umpire should only review the stumping if the appeal is made only for a stumping. A caught behind should not be checked unless the fielding captain opts for a review."

