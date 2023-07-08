'Get your facts right': Smith strongly reacts to report accusing Carey of unpaid haircut; CA rubbishes claim

An incredible subplot is developing to the third Ashes Test match at Headingley, with the visiting Australian team getting trouble for nothing to do with cricket. In a shocking but hilarious moment, former England captain Alastair Cook claimed on commentary that wicketkeeper Alex Carey had been to a hairdresser in Leeds, but left the barbershop without paying. Alex Carey walks after losing his wicket(Reuters)

It is an incident which has taken the internet by storm, but Cricket Australia (CA) were quick to clarify the events that occurred.

As per a report in Fox Cricket, CA denied the claims and stated that Carey hadn’t been for a haircut at all. Rather, it was a different cricketer from the touring squad who went to the barbershop for a haircut, who remains unnamed.

CA also clarified that the cricketer didn’t pay via cash, but rather through international transfer. The player will also return with a receipt to clear up any confusion over the matter.

British newspaper The Sun had interviewed an employee of the Doc Barnet’s Barber Shopn who claimed that “We don’t accept cards, and Alex said he had no cash on him. Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy.”

However, Carey and his Australian teammates had an immediate retort. Steve Smith took to the new platform Threads, on which he categorically called out The Sun for falsely reporting on the story. “I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun,” wrote Smith on the app.

This hilarious episode comes on the back off Carey’s involvement in the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, where he used his presence of mind to dismiss the English batter at Lord’s. He has been met with hate and criticism from English fans and media alike, particularly from a heated Headingley crowd.

He will be the next man in for Australia as they try to set a target for the English batters, currently leading by 142 runs with 4 wickets down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON