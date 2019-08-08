Steve Smith to captain again after leadership ban ends? Cricket Australia chief has his say

cricket

Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings has spoken out regarding the prospect of star batsman Steve Smith being reinstalled as captain of the side after his leadership ban ends next year. Smith was banned from playing for Australia for 12 months and he was handed an additional one year ban from captaining the side for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town last year.

Smith returned to Test cricket in emphatic style as he slammed two centuries in Edgbaston to power Australia to a 251-run win in the first Ashes Test. Despite Smith’s exhilarating return in the longest, Eddings have played down the prospect of Smith leading the side when his leadership ban finally comes to an end.

“It’s not even on our radar. We’ve got a captain doing a great job. Steve has just come back into the side,” Eddings was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. “We haven’t even thought about it or mentioned it at board meetings.”

“We’re just glad that (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) are back. That’s been a focus, getting the boys back into the team. And getting them playing the right way, which they are. So that’s not our focus.

“We’re just happy they’re doing well and happy to get them back in the side. Tim is captaining really well. It’s not on the board agenda,” he added.

Wicket-keeper-batsman Tim Paine was handed over the mantle of leading the side after Smith was stripped off captaincy last year. Pat Cummins and Travis Head are the designated vice-captains in the longest format for Australia.

Steve Smith will next be seen in action when Australia lock horns against England in the second Ashes Test starting August 14 at Lord’s. The visitors lead the five-match series 1-0 courtesy of their comprehensive win in Birmingham.

