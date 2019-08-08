‘I’ll wait for Rahul Dravid’s reply,’ BCCI ethics officer stands ground on conflict of interest notice

cricket

Despite facing severe criticism from all quarters, BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd.) DK Jain stood firm on his decision to send a Conflict of Interest notice to former India captain Rahul Dravid. Jain said he found merit in the complaint of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta and hence sent the notice to Dravid, there was no question of regretting his decision.

“I had received the complaint about Dravid and it had merit that’s why I have sent a notice to him and I’ll wait for his reply,” Jain told CricketNext.

Dravid, who was appointed as the Head of Cricket of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore also holds the position of vice-president in India Cements, owners of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, which makes a case for conflict of interest as per the BCCI norms.

As per reports, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) advised Dravid to procure a ‘leave of absence’ from India Cements to counter his conflict of interest but Jain says that won’t help the former captain.

“Taking leave from a job doesn’t mean you don’t hold a post. The rules of conflict are clearly marked out in the BCCI Constitution. I am just following that,” Jain said.

The decision to send a notice a conflict of interest notice to Dravid drew a lot of flak from former India captain Sourav ganguly and off-spinner Harbhajan – both of whom have played a lot of cricket with Dravid.

“New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer,” Ganguly wrote on his twitter handle.

upporting his former captain, Harbhajan said, “Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket.”

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

