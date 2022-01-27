Steve Waugh's Australian Open moment gets Twitter chirping, here's how fans react - WATCH

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is hailed as one of cricket's biggest icons, boasting of an impeccable record as a leader. Apart from captaining one of the best Test unit, Australia under Waugh's leadership went on to win the ICC World Cup back in 1999 defeating Pakistan in the final.

On Thursday, the ex-cricketer, was back in the news for something not even minutely close to the cricket field. The 56-year-old was instead enjoying the ongoing Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena.

It was during the event Waugh was seen eating an ice-cream, the clip of which has now gone viral. The moment was enough to generate plenty of reactions as fans enjoyed the sight.

Many even recalled Waugh's cricketing days, when he was well known for his intense demeanor on the pitch. Here's what they had to say:

Even eating an ice cream, Steve Waugh looks intense. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 27, 2022

Steve Waugh. Fearless captain. Brilliant cricketer. Drumstick's new celebrity ambassador. #AusOpen — Peter 🔰🇦🇺 (@PeterAS00) January 27, 2022

Strange to see Steve Waugh at the tennis without his baggy green. — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) January 27, 2022

So glad Steve Waugh is a fellow Cornetto connoisseur 😍 pic.twitter.com/bBpeLt6S1T — Panduka (@pandslfc) January 27, 2022

So who had Steve Waugh smashing cones on their 2022 bingo cards? pic.twitter.com/Fovc1KORH4 — Dan 🦘🔴 (@tweets_by_dan) January 27, 2022

Waugh announced his retirement from the sport in 2004. The 56-year-old has represented Australia in 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

Meanwhile, world number one and Australian tennis star Ash Barty will now take on American Danielle Collins in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park. She secured a commanding 6-1 6-3 semi-final triumph over Madison Keys on Thursday.

