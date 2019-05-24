‘Still have nightmares’ - Nasser Hussain reacts to Yuvraj Singh-Mohammed Kaif photo at Lord’s

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif have a special connection with Lord’s as they scripted a brilliant win for India in the 2002 Natwest Series against England. The duo was back at the prestigious venue once again and they posed a photograph from Lord’s cricket stadium on Friday.

“17 years later, together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12! Wishing Team India all the very best and hoping Virat Kohli and his boys receive the World Cup here on July 14,” the caption read.

Chasing a mammoth total of 326, India were struggling at 146/5 and almost all the spectators thought that it was game over for Sourav Ganguly’s team. However, Yuvraj (69 off 63 balls) and Kaif stitched together one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of Indian cricket as they added 121 runs for the sixth wicket. Even after Yuvraj was dismissed, Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 off 75 balls to clinch a memorable win for India.

Nasser Hussain, who was the captain in that match, recalled the duo’s assault as he tweeted, “Not the photo you want to wake up to !! Still have nightmares about these two ..@MohammadKaif @YUVSTRONG12 #natwestfinal.”

Not the photo you want to wake up to !! Still have nightmares about these two ..@MohammadKaif @YUVSTRONG12 #natwestfinal https://t.co/phyDNdUTxX — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) May 24, 2019

India, who had their first training session at the Oval on Thursday, begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

First Published: May 24, 2019 21:29 IST