'Still think India is best team': Amir stands by Kohli's unit amid poor show, calls abuse directed at players a 'shame'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has shown his support towards the Indian cricket and called the online abuse hurled at players a 'shame'. Following India's defeat to New Zealand on Sunday, which saw the Men in Blue slump to their second straight defeat, the Indian team was slammed on social media for its performance. Even coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni were not spared.

With Mohammed Shami becoming a victim of online abuse after India’s defeat to Pakistan, Amir urged fans to support the Indian team and said that for him, Team India are still the ‘best’ side that there is.

Also Read | 'I wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup': Imran Tahir names bowler who could've played 'big role' for Team India

"I still believe India is a best team it's just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket," Amir tweeted.

I still believe India is a best team its just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 1, 2021

Amir was recently in the news for his Twitter spat with veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh. What started as a banter between Amir and Harbhajan took an ugly turn when the former Pakistan spinner shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting the spinner for some lusty blows during the Test match between India and Pakistan back in 2006, which did not go down well with Harbhajan.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'critical point' where India failed against NZ: 'It forced our batters to play big shots'

With things turning sour, Harbhajan brought up Amir’s infamous spot fixing scandal from 2010 and tore into the ex-Pakistan pacer when the 29-year-old used derogatory language towards the spinner. The episode did not end there as Harbhajan, after repeated tweets towards Amir, came live on Sports Tak and unleashed a no-holds barred attack on the left-arm quick where he blamed Amir for not having respect for senior pros.