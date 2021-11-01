Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'critical point' where India failed against NZ: 'It forced our batters to play big shots'

Team India conceded a disappointing 8-wicket defeat in their second game of the 2021 T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday. The Kane Williamson-led side outclassed India, restricting the ‘Men in Blue’ to 110/7 before chasing down the target in 14.3 overs.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar talked about the game in detail and pointed out the “critical” phase in the game where India failed to capitalise.

"After six overs till 10th over we only scored 13 runs, so according to me that was a critical point where we missed out on capitalising. Those easy singles were not available and that forced our batters to play the big shot," Tendulkar said in a Facebook video he posted following the game.

The legendary former Indian cricketer also praised Williamson's captaincy, saying that his bowling changes from the very beginning of the game were “top-notch.”

"From the ball one, the bowling changes of Williamson were top-notch. The planning was good and in the first six overs we were 35/2 and from those 35 runs the 20 came in five overs," said Tendulkar.

"When Pant came into bat, immediately spinners end was changed by Williamson. Again a smart move. All in all, I felt India was playing a catching of game because how New Zealand dominated the game it was a tough time for India batsmen which forced them to play the big shot," said the former Indian batsman.

Tendulkar also lauded Daryl Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on 49, playing a key role in the 111 run-chase.

"Then Daryl Mitchell and Williamson stitched an important stand. Williamson is like a rock for the New Zealand team if he is on a wicket he controls the game well. Mitchell played some decent shots and rotated the strikes," said Tendulkar.