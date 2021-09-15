'Stop criticising for once. It's annoying and frustrating': 'Angry' Wasim Akram reacts to backlash received by PCB

The legendary Wasim Akram is not pleased at the backlash received by the Pakistan Cricket Board for choosing a 15-member squad that will represent Pakistan at the T20 World Cup starting next month. Last week, the PCB announced its final 15 players who will play the ICC event in Oman and the UAE.

Batsman Sharjeel Khan was dropped, while the due of Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah were included, but the decision left several miffed, including Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi, both of whom expressed displeasure at the composition of the squad.

While Akhtar said: "The Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup will be changed. Mohammad Wasim is not a chief selector, he is just a puppet," to Cricket Pakistan, Afridi termed it 'surprising'. To them and the rest of the Pakistan media who are firing shots at the PCB, Akram had a straightforward message.

"I feel the team that has been selected is fine keeping in mind the next three World Cups. This is what I feel as an ex-cricketer and ex-captain. Rest, whoever wants to say can do so. You can't pick a team based on people's and press' opinion. There is a plan and system. Asif Ali is a fine talent. I understand that his form in the CPL wasn't too good, but his strike-rate is almost 170 in the PSL," Akram told ARY News.

"People on Twitter, I don't know who these pseudo analysts are, were saying his strike-rate in 99.9 or something. I get that he got chances and he could not perform. But back the players, man. Stop criticising all the time. It's annoying and frustrating and I get so angry at times."

Akram defended the criticism that is being pointed at Azam Khan for his selection and build. "If you look at his present form. He is young right? People are mocking him for his weight. He has been trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Please spare him. He is Pakistan's child after all, and he needs to be given confidence," Akram added.