'Stop MI at any cost': Ravichandran Ashwin says 'RCB cannot have Mumbai Indians in final'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, feels Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will keep their fingers crossed and pray Mumbai Indians don't enter the final of the ongoing season. RCB progressed to their fourth final after beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Mullanpur on Thursday. Ashwin feels RCB would be praying that Mumbai Indians don't progress to the IPL 2025 final (REUTERS)

Mumbai Indians will now face Gujarat Titans in Eliminator and the winner of the contest will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Ashwin feels the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are the only team that can probably beat RCB in the final. He thinks the stars have aligned for Virat Kohli to win his first-ever IPL title.

It must be mentioned that RCB and Mumbai Indians faced off just once in the league stage of the IPL 2025 season, and Rajat Patidar and co came out on top at the Wankhede Stadium in a thrilling contest.

“If RCB have to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ while analysing Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and RCB.

“RCB will keep their fingers crossed to not have Mumbai Indians in the final. Mumbai Indians is the only team that has some chance against RCB. It looks like RCB are going the distance, but it is cricket; anything can happen. If I were RCB, my best finalist team would be Gujarat Titans. If I was RCB, I would want to face Gujarat Titans,” he added.

'This is RCB's year'

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, also pointed out how Virat Kohli won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year as he made a case for how RCB look favourites to win their maiden IPL title.

"Virat Kohli, I want to tell you all one thing. I don't want to make it about Virat Kohli, but I cannot help but feel that this is RCB's year. Virat Kohli did not have an ICC title; people constantly used to say this. In a matter of a year, he has won the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy," said Ashwin.

"Of course, not both of these as captains. He has one of the greatest Indian Test captains. Is he going to win the first-ever title for RCB in the 18th season? Virat Kohli will stand up on the big day. If they are in a chase, he knows how to handle those situations," he added.

Speaking of the contest between PBKS and RCB, the latter won Qualifier 1 quite comprehensively after bundling out Shreyas Iyer and co for 101. Phil Salt then hit an unbeaten half-century to help RCB chase the total down with 60 balls to spare.

However, Virat Kohli had a rare off-day with the bat in the IPL 2025 season, as he departed for just 12 runs. The right-hander has scored 614 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54.