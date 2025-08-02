Stuart Broad agrees he 'cheated' years after infamous Ashes incident as Australia call for ban: 'Don't think I'm smug'

Former England pacer Stuart Broad, who has more than 600 wickets to his name in Test cricket, will be heading Down Under later this year for the upcoming Ashes. Broad will be a part of Channel Seven's broadcast team for the five-match marquee series between England and Australia. As soon as this development was confirmed, several Australian tabloids ran headlines saying the country's “Enemy No.1” is coming to town for the upcoming series. Stuart Broad will be visiting Australia later this year for the upcoming Ashes. (Action Images via Reuters)

The West Australian ran a piece titled, “The Ashes: Australia’s cricket enemy No.1 Stuart Broad heading Down Under with Channel 7.” Several other Australian websites also ran articles about how Broad can expect a fiery reception once he touches down in the country.

The same topic was a matter of debate during commentary for the second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England at the Oval. Former England captain Michael Atherton, while commentating for Sky Cricket, showed Stuart Broad recent news articles in Australia about him joining Channel Seven as part of the broadcast team.

"Well, Stuart, just to reflect on a bit of news that emerged from Down Under overnight that seems to have gone down like a bucket of sick with the locals, namely that you're going to be commentating on one of the local channels in the Ashes," said Atherton on air.

"Just a reminder of how popular you are down there, the Brisbane Courier Mail, that couldn't bring themselves to put a photo of you on the front page and then called you a smug, pommy, cheat, Broadban. Are you looking forward to going down to Australia this winter to commentate on the Ashes?," he added.

Broad, who was also on air at that time, had a hilarious reaction. He said he can agree with the "Pommy and cheat" bit, but he doesn't think he is "smug."

"Well, I sort of obviously agree with the pommy and the cheat bit, but I don't think I'm smug," he said.

Stuart Broad's relationship with Australia

Stuart Broad was one of the most infamous England players in Australia during his playing days. The pacer was considered to be a villain Down Under after the 2013 Ashes.

During the series opener at Trent Bridge, Broad edged an Ashton Agar delivery to Michael Clarke at slip. There was a clear edge, yet the left-handed batter didn't walk, and on-field umpire Aleem Dar didn't raise his finger.

After the incident, the Australian media went hard at Broad, labelling him names such as "cheat" and "disgrace." He was constantly booed at every venue when England toured Australia for the Ashes.

Speaking of the 2025 Ashes, the five-match series will begin on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4-8.