Stuart Broad subs salt on Washington Sundar’s wounds as India all-rounder made to eat his words: ‘That made me smile’

Remember the Lord's Test between England and India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy? Shoaib Bashir's delivery to Mohammed Siraj comes to mind. The India No.11 played a perfect forward defence only to see the ball rolling back onto the stumps as England registered a famous 22-run win to gain a 2-1 lead in the series. The five-match series hangs in the balance with all results possible on the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval, and ahead of the upcoming crucial day, former England pacer Stuart Broad revealed his favourite moment from the series, and it is from the Lord's Test, where Ben Stokes was adjudged as Player of the Match. Stuart Broad rubs salt on Washington Sundar's wounds. (PTI)

Chasing 193, India lost four wickets in the final session on Day 4 with Yashasvi Jaiwal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill and Akash Deep losing their wickets. However, at stumps, Washington Sundar exuded confidence, saying India would definitely win the contest.

However, the next day, India failed to do so and to make matters worse, the all-rounder fell for a duck off the bowling of Jofra Archer. Broad recalled Sundar's words and then the subsequent failure as his favourite moment of the series.

“My favourite moment from the series was when Washington Sundar, in an interview before batting, said that ‘India would definitely win this Test’,” said Stuart Broad on Sky Sports.

"Washington Sundar chipped one back to Jofra Archer, beautiful catch, and he went back for zero. It did make me smile," he added.

Nasser Hussain's favourite moment

The Lord's Test marked the beginning of heightened tensions between India and England. On Day 3, Zak Crawley got under the skin of India captain Shubman Gill as the former employed time-wasting tactics, ensuring the visitors didn't get a second over in before stumps.

Seeing Crawley's tactics, Gill went close to the stump mic, asking the England openers to “grow some f****** b****.” Days later, Gill revealed that England were 90 seconds late to the crease, and this was the main reason behind his frustration.

“Day 3 at Lord's, Crawley and Ben Duckett. Stalling, not only to get out in the middle, but when they got out there, Crawley backing away as Bumrah ran in. Shubman Gill asking Crawley to grow some. Mohammed Siraj, as ever. Whenever there is a round, Siraj pops in and joins the fun,” said Hussain.

Speaking of the fifth and final Test at the Oval, England need 35 runs to win the series 3-1. On the other hand, India need four wickets to make it 2-2. There is everything to play for on Day 5 of the Oval Test.