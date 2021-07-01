'Such a legend can never be a temporary option': Ex-India allrounder says Rahul Dravid is 'in line' to become next coach

When Rahul Dravid was named India head coach for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, it sent a wave of euphoria among Indian cricket fans around the globe. People loved the idea that Dravid, a former India captain and one of the most beloved figures, could be the man to potentially replace Ravi Shastri as next head coach of the Indian team. Shastri's contract is set to expire after the completion of the T20 World Cup later this year, and although the former India all-rounder has done as exceptional job as coach, he has no ICC title to show for his achievements.

With Dravid now officially part of India's traveling contingent in Sri Lanka, the writing could be on the wall. At least, that's what former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels. Sodhi, part of India's Under-19 World Cup win in the year 2000, feels that since the BCCI reached out to Dravid to coach India in Sri Lanka, it means that the former India captain must definitely be in the board's scheme of things to take over as the next official head coach.

"First of all, we have to acknowledge that Ravi Shastri has done a great job as coach. And yes, his contract is coming to an end. But let's think about it… a temporary arrangement and that too Rahul Dravid? I think it's virtually impossible. If he is going to Sri Lanka as the head coach, somewhere it's a clear indication that he is in line. If there's anyone that can replace Ravi Shastri as coach, that person in Rahul Dravid," Sodhi, who played 18 ODIs for India, told India News Sports.

Dravid has a proven record as coach. Under him, India won the 2019 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, while the A team returned favourable results. With Sourav Ganguly taking over as BCCI president in 2019, Dravid was handed a more developmental role as he was appointed director of the National Cricket Academy. Sodhi reckons Dravid could have said no to travelling with India to Sri Lanka had it just been a 'temporary' gig.

"I'm sure he must have been asked about it. Had he wanted to remain director of cricket or NCA head, he could have easily said no. He is a family man; he could have stayed in Bengaluru. But he has taken the responsibility. He is going and wants the team to do well. I feel that if there is a replacement, Dravid is very much in line. Such a legendary player can never be a temporary option," Sodhi pointed out.