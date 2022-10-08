'Sundar ko kaun replace karega phir?': BCCI endlessly trolled as Washington replaces injured Chahar for SA ODIs

Team India has suffered yet another big injury blow as fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. The injury blow is of greater significance because Chahar, who was named in the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was among the frontrunners to replace injured Japsrit Bumrah for the big event. Selectors have now named Washington Sundar as Chahar's replacement for the ODI series but the decision did not go down well with fans of Indian cricket as they have endlessly trolled BCCI.

"Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there," read the BCCI statement which was released on Saturday.

Chahar himself as sidelined for over six months owing to an injury and had only returned to action back in August. It is now his third injury this season. He had injured his quadricep muscle during the West Indies series in February. He then injured his back during his rehabilitation and hence missed the IPL. Meanwhile, Sundar has also spent better part of his last 12 months on the sidelines owing to injury concerns. He did return to competitive action in his county stint for Lancashire in August owing to which he was named in the India squad for Zimbabwe series but had to withdraw owing to an injury.

Chahar was named as a reserve bowler for the T20 World Cup tournament and was set to fly to Australia at the end of the the South Africa ODI series. The rest of the Indian team have already reached Australia and have begun their preparation in Perth.

With Chahar injured, Mohammed Shami is likely to be named as Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup. The announcement will be made in another two days.

