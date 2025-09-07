Sunil Chhetri confirms Virat Kohli's fitness test happened in London: 'He was sending me his scores'

Virat Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is, but the fire is still burning. The former India captain is looking to give his all in ODIs as he looks to go out on a high by winning the World Cup in 2027, which will be played in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Recently, the 36-year-old was caught in the middle of a huge storm after a Dainik Jagran report claimed that Kohli's fitness test was conducted in London while the rest of the centrally-contracted players travelled to Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence for the same. Sunil Chhetri speaks about Virat Kohli and his fitness.

Former India football Sunil Chhetri has all but confirmed the same, saying Kohli was “sending” his scores when he was doing some test in London.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was criticised for giving special privileges to Kohli and questioned for having different strokes for different folks. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj all travelled to Bengaluru for their yo-yo tests.

Kohli announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year while he bid adieu to T20Is last year after winning the World Cup. It is safe to say that Kohli is still one of the best batters in ODIs, and his brilliance was on show during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Rohit Sharma's India won by defeating New Zealand in the final.

The right-handed batter hasn't played competitive cricket since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he has begun training in London, and he has been having net sessions constantly.

“A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable,” Chhetri said on the Desi Premier League Podcast.

Kohli's future

Recently, a Dainik Jagran report claimed that Virat and Rohit Sharma might play their last ODI series against Australia in October. It also stated that the duo might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour the dreams of playing the World Cup.

It must be stated that Chhetri and Kohli share a great bond, and hence it is not surprising that the former compared Kohli with Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kohli is an ardent fan of Ronaldo and has repeatedly spoken about his fondness for the Al-Nassr star.

"I don’t know Ronaldo personally. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat. The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved. I tried in my own way to inculcate the same thing because once you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not on the same track that you want to be," said Chhetri.

"Whatever happened today, gaya (it is over). Otherwise, how does a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo get up and again be at their best?. It is not easy. When you are successful for so long, when you have done so much, when you have won almost everything, to still get up and do what they are doing is unbelievable," he added.

Kohli's next international assignment is the three-match ODI series against Australia but the right-hander might well make a trip to India before to participate in the India A series versus Australia A.