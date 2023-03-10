Sunil Gavaskar bombarded with criticism for comment on Steve Smith during commentary on India vs Australia 4th Test

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the respected voices of cricket. It is largely because of his stature as a cricketer and astute understanding of the game. After hanging up his boots in the late 1980s, Gavaskar has been a regular figure in the commentary box during most of India's important home and away matches and also in the ICC tournaments. His deep understanding of the game is built on the back of representing India in 125 Tests and scoring more than 10000 runs. The fact that he is also quite good at articulating his analysis also adds to the charm of Gavaskar the broadcaster.

However, the Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad was an exception. The legendary cricketer landed in hot weather for his question on Australia batter Steve Smith. "I haven't seen much of Steve Smith. Is he a compulsive puller?" asked Gavaskar to former Australia opener Matthew Hayden in the commentary box.

It was during the first over after the Tea break when India pacer Umesh Yadav bowled a barrage of bouncers to Smith to unsettle him. On the surface, Gavaskar's question was pretty normal. An Indian commentator can definitely ask about an Australian player to someone who will know his batting better. But the fact Gavaskar was talking about Smith, who is not only one of the top batters of the world but has toured India many times in the past, is what irked the fans.

Gavaskar's question on Smith drew sharp reactions from the netizens. The former India cricketer was heavily criticised for saying he hasn't watched Smith much, despite being in the commentary panel in almost every edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gavaskar's comments on Steve Smith

Australia reached 255/4 at stumps after they won the toss and elected to bat in their bid to square the four-match series at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a long grind, Khawaja was batting on 104 alongside Cameron Green, on 49, at close of play as the pair put together an attacking stand of 85.

The left-handed Khawaja put on key stands including a 79-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Steve Smith, who made 38, to hand Australia a strong start.

"A lot of emotion in that. I have been to India two tours before this and carried the drinks for eight Test matches, so it was a long journey to finally hit a hundred in India," Khawaja told broadcaster Star Sports.

"As an Australian, that's what you want to tick off, so it's very special."

