‘He is getting out doing that’: Gavaskar cautions Rohit Sharma before semis, pinpoints where IND captain needs ‘control’

Team India have so far enjoyed a superb campaign at the T20 World Cup, winning four of the five matches they've played so far. The Men In Blue finished top of the Group 2 table after the Super 12 round and will now lock horns with England in the semifinal. The team's biggest plus has been Virat Kohli's imperious form and Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree approach.

Apart from the pair, the Indian pace attack comprising Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami have been equally clinical. However, if there is an area of concern it is skipper's Rohit Sharma's form. The Indian skipper has failed to fire big, except for the 39-ball 53 against Netherlands.

Sharing his views on Rohit's lackluster show, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels it is time for the captain to get some runs under his belt. Rohit has mostly been caught at deep while attempting to pull the short deliveries, and Gavaskar feels the opener needs to control himself from playing it.

“How he got out while playing the pull shot. He places it very well, score runs but also gets out. Especially when we talk about Australian grounds, the boundaries are bigger. He has a wide range of shots if he can control that particular shot. Even if he stays for 10 overs we can easily score 80-90 runs. He must play long,” the ex-cricketer said during an interaction with Sports Today.

Gavaskar further stated: “We all know Rohit Sharma's class and hope he gets back to his form in the last two matches and scores runs. He only started that concept to make the most of the six powerplay overs. He is getting out while trying to do that.”

The India skipper has so far accumulated 89 runs from five matches, which includes a fifty-plus score against minnows Netherlands.

A loot at Rohit Sharma's stats at T20 World 2022:

4(7) vs PAK, 53(39) vs NED, 15(14) vs SA, 2(8) vs BAN, 15(13) vs ZIM

