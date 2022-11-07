Adam Gilchrist contradicts Shahid Afridi's 'Babar Azam should bat at No.3' suggestion with no-nonsense remark

12 months back, in the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, Babar Azam had finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament. He was long dominated the format as the No.1 ranked player and continued doing so for the first half 2022 before the Pakistan captain hit a dip in his form in the Asia Cup in September and eventually hit a low in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Amid his poor returns with the bat, Babar has been suggested by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to bat down the order. But legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist has contradicted the idea with a no-nonsense remark.

In five innings so far, Babar has scored just 39 runs in 63 balls with no sixes. His tally included a golden duck, against India, a four other single-digit scores. In the do-or-die match, against Bangladesh, Babar looked to stay long in the crease, but managed only a 33-ball 25 which eventually left Pakistan in hard waters before Mohammad Haris came to the rescue.

Amid Babar's struggle, Harris has played two back-to-back crucial knocks, which helped Pakistan immensely in both the matches. His aggressive approach and ability to hit sixes at will has left many impressed. Afridi has been among them and has suggested that Babar should play at No.3 to make way for Harris as an opener which will help Pakistan make an impactful start in the powerplay.

"@babarazam258 we need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shahdab. Plz consider Haris opening with Riz and you one down followed by ur next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up," he had tweeted after the Bangladesh game.

However, Gilchrist doesn't agree with the suggestion and has rather backed Babar to bounce back to form.

"Oh no, I think he [Babar] is an opening batter, his record is excellent. He's having a challenging time but I think he's a good enough player to come out on top, he is a wonderful player," said Gilchrist while speaking on Paktv.tv.

Gilchrist also made a statement on Pakistan's chances in the T20 World Cup.

"I'm not sure who is the favorite, it is hard to predict," said Gilchrist. "Pakistan have done well to keep fighting to stay in the tournament and then they find themselves in the semi-final so they have as good as chance as anyone I guess."

