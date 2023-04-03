'Just not acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar fumes on live TV after Chepauk dog delays CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the ground staff of the Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home game against Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) witnessed a delayed start after a dog arrived on the outfield at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Watching the drama unfold at the Chepauk, CSK skipper MS Dhoni and ex-captain Ravindra Jadeja were all smiles after the dog interrupted Chennai's first home game at the IPL since 2019.

Sunil Gavaskar launched a tirade on-air following the slight delay into the IPL 2023 match(Jio Cinema-PTI)

At a time when the adorable pitch invader became the talk of the town for interrupting the action-packed match between Chennai and Lucknow at Chepauk, former Indian skipper Gavaskar launched a tirade on-air following the slight delay into the IPL 2023 match. "This is just not acceptable... this delay. I mean, whoever has let this dog in, it's not on. Chasing it is not going to help," Gavaskar said on-air when as many as six ground staff members were busy chasing the dog at Chepauk.

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai in their first away game of the new season. Providing CSK with an impressive start at home, in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation for a challenging total at Chepauk. The Indian opener smashed 57 off 31 balls as Dhoni's CSK side managed to post 110-1 in 9.1 overs of their innings.

Gaikwad, who struck back-to-back half-centuries in the IPL 2023, was dismissed by spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over. Superstar Gaikwad had played a sublime knock of 92 off 50 balls in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2023 between Chennai and Gujarat. Four-time champions CSK are eyeing their first win of the season at Chepauk. Former champions Chennai Super Kings arrived at their Chepauk den after losing the IPL 2023 opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik Pandya's GT side had outclassed CSK by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

