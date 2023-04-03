CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Chennai look to open their account on return to Chepauk, face upbeat Lucknow

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Live Score: Aiming to get back to winning ways, Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. MS Dhoni-led CSK faced Gujarat Titans in the season opener in Ahmedabad, losing by five wickets in a narrow defeat. On top of that, they are facing a Lucknow Super Giants side who were clinical in their opening win against Delhi Capitals. They come into this match with a 50-run victory behind them. However, it has to be noted that this time, CSK are playing at the Chepauk Stadium in front of their beloved home fans. CSK haven't played here since 2019 and beating them at home has been a task that many great teams have failed at doing miserably over the years.

