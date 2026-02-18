Sunil Gavaskar invokes Imran Khan’s 1992 glory in 'humanitarian' appeal: ‘He’s the hero who put Pakistan on world map'

Putting aside old rivalries and the current geopolitical climate, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday joined 13 other former skippers, including Kapil Dev, in a joint appeal to the Pakistan government, urging it to provide imprisoned former prime minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan with adequate medical care and dignified conditions in line with international standards. Gavaskar seeks fair treatment for Imran Khan in appeal alongside other former captains

Reports have claimed that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain has lost nearly 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Gavaskar joined Kapil Dev, Mike Atherton (England), Allan Border, Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell (Australia), Clive Lloyd (West Indies) and John Wright (New Zealand), among others, in signing an open letter titled “Appeal by Former International Cricket Captains” addressed to the Pakistan government, seeking fair treatment for Khan.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar reflected on his long association with Khan, which dates back to 1971 when the Pakistan great was attempting to qualify as an overseas player for English county side Worcestershire.

“I have known Imran since India played against Worcester way back in 1971. He was a 17-year-old then, trying to qualify as an overseas player. Since then, we have played against each other, captained our countries, and got to know each other very well,” Gavaskar said.

The Indian batting legend clarified that the appeal was made purely on humanitarian grounds and not as a political intervention.

“To see the news about his recent health issues due to inadequate treatment made me want to make this appeal on humanitarian grounds. We are not entering any political discussions here. Political differences aside, this is purely a humanitarian concern,” he said.

Gavaskar also reminded that it was Khan who led Pakistan to their iconic 1992 World Cup triumph, elevating the country’s cricketing stature globally.

“Don’t forget, he’s a hero who put Pakistan on the world map. He is one of the rare cricketers who is world-famous. He deserves humane treatment so he can recover. Whatever legal procedures take place, that will happen, but at least ensure he is in proper medical care.”

Khan, 73, entered politics after retiring from cricket. He founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022. In 2023, he was sentenced in corruption-related cases and is currently serving prison terms.