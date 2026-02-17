Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 legends write to Pakistan government, urge ‘immediate medical care’ for Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister who also led the men’s team to the 1992 World Cup title, received support from the cricket fraternity on Tuesday as 14 former international captains signed a petition urging the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure proper medical facilities for the 73-year-old, who is currently in jail. The letter comes amid reports of his deteriorating health. Imran Khan and Sunil Gavaskar batting together in 1987 (AFP)

The petition, accessed by Hindustan Times Digital, urges the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives proper legal facilities as well, while in jail. The letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been co-signed by Greg Chappell, Belinda Clark, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

Also Read: Wasim Akram urges authorities to provide Imran Khan with ‘best medical care’: ‘Hope they take this seriously’ However, none of the other former Pakistan captains have signed the petition. Last week, several former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi, took to social media to urge authorities to ensure proper medical care for Imran.

Last week, it was reported that Imran, the former Pakistan captain, has lost 85 per cent of vision in his right eye. His supporters and family have also claimed they were denied the right to visit him in jail. “He’s in a very small cell, which has been described as a death cell because this is where they’ve held people who are on death row,” his son Sulaiman had said in December 2025.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been in jail since August 2023 following his ouster from Pakistan’s leadership in 2022. The former Pakistan captain is also facing an expanding list of corruption charges and is currently serving a 31-year sentence after the latest verdict in December 2025.

Here's the full text of the petition signed by the 14 former international captains: We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike. Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

Recent reports concerning his health—particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn—and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.