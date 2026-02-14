Wasim Akram wants authorities to provide Imran Khan with ‘best medical care’: ‘Hope they take this seriously’
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram made a plea to the authorities, requesting the best medical care for Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, also known as one of the best pacers to have ever played the sport, on Saturday, made a plea to the authorities, urging them to ensure the best medical care for Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain. This request comes amidst the reports of Khan's deteriorating health. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Supreme Court reviewed a report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed amicus curiae, following his visit to Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
The report stated that Khan has retained only 15 per cent vision in his right eye and called for a specialist ophthalmological assessment. The court then directed the government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to conduct a full medical examination by February 16.
The report has sparked backlash on social media with several fans across the world urging former Pakistan cricketers to speak up for Khan.
On Saturday, Akram wished Khan a speedy recovery and a full return to good health. “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper, Imran Khan, going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health,” Akram wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The report, which was recently submitted in Pakistan's Supreme Court, also stated that Khan had normal 6/6 vision in both eyes as recently as October 2025 but experienced persistent blurred and hazy vision later, and it culminated in a sudden, near-total loss of sight in the right eye. A blood clot causing severe damage was then diagnosed by an ophthalmologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Despite the treatment, only partial vision has been restored.
Looking at the condition of legendary Pakistan all-rounder, the court also instructed authorities to help arrange a telephone contact between Khan and his sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, and to allow consultations with his personal doctors. The government officials have yet to issue detailed responses, but Geo News and Dawn report that the jail authorities maintain that Khan has been provided with medical care in accordance with prison rules.
Relationship between Akram and Khan
Akram's international career flourished under the captaincy of Imran Khan. The latter has been credited with finding Akram at a very young age and fast-tracking him into the playing XI. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph.
Under Imran Khan, Akram developed into a lethal strike bowler capable of winning matches single-handedly. Earlier in the past, Akram had repeatedly praised Khan's motivational leadership style and how the latter always boasted of a fearless quality, helping the side defeat all the odds and emerge victorious.