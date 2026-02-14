Wasim Akram wants authorities to provide Imran Khan with ‘best medical care’: ‘Hope they take this seriously’

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, also known as one of the best pacers to have ever played the sport, on Saturday, made a plea to the authorities, urging them to ensure the best medical care for Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain. This request comes amidst the reports of Khan's deteriorating health. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Supreme Court reviewed a report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed amicus curiae, following his visit to Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Wasim Akram made a plea to the authorities, requesting best medical care for Imran Khan (Getty Images)

The report stated that Khan has retained only 15 per cent vision in his right eye and called for a specialist ophthalmological assessment. The court then directed the government, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to conduct a full medical examination by February 16.

The report has sparked backlash on social media with several fans across the world urging former Pakistan cricketers to speak up for Khan.

On Saturday, Akram wished Khan a speedy recovery and a full return to good health. “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper, Imran Khan, going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health,” Akram wrote on X (formerly Twitter).