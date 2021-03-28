'Smart, intelligent cricket': Sunil Gavaskar explains 'most impressive thing' about Rishabh Pant's batting

India batsman Rishabh Pant is in the form of his life at the moment. After smashing 77 runs in 40 balls in the 2nd ODI, Pant played a smart innings to register 78 runs in 62 balls, with five fours, and four sixes in his innings. The left-hander missed out on his maiden ton after he nicked a ball to keeper Jos Buttler, but he received praise from Sunil Gavaskar for his display with the bat.

Speaking on Star Sports after India were bowled out for 329, the former India captain Gavaskar said that Pant has been playing intelligent cricket.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

"Very, very impressed. He is carrying on the good form he has been in the past three-four months. Most of all, he is playing smart and intelligent cricket. He is not trying to slog every ball," Gavaskar said.

"He is waiting for the right ball to come when the ball is tossed up and within his range, that's when he is playing the big shot.





"Otherwise, look at some of the other shots he has played. He has used the bottom hand to a good effect. He knows exactly where the fielders are. Therefore, he is making sure he is hitting the ball in vacant spaces," Gavaskar added.

Pant had received criticism at the start of his international career for playing risky shots and giving away his wickets. But Gavaskar pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batsman has learned how to play according to situations, which he feels is the most impressive feature of Pant's batting.

"When he is not looking to hit the ball into the stands, he is hitting it between the fielders. That has been the most impressive thing about his batting.

"He is now playing according to the need of the situation, and according to where the fielders are," Gavaskar signed off.

