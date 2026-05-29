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Sunil Gavaskar pushes for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut vs England, tells BCCI to ignore his age: ‘He is ready’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proven to the cricket world that he is not a flash in the pan, and is already ready to represent India – as soon as it's possible.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 06:08 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Has a player ever been as ready at as young an age as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seems for the international stage? With a stature and confidence that belies his youth, Sooryavanshi has plundered 680 runs at a strike rate of 242 in IPL 2026 – otherworldly numbers against some of the best bowlers in the world, as he makes clear that he is not a prospect but a player who already belongs to the big stage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for the big stage -- 2026 is when he will debut, says Sunil Gavaskar.(PTI)

With that being the case, Sunil Gavaskar backed the teenager to be ready to play in India colours within the calendar year – the quality and confidence is there, and on merit, there is no way he should be kept out from the team, even if they are the world champions.

“In T20 cricket, he is ready. I hope that he is selected for the T20 squad for the team in England. After this performance, if you don’t give him a spot now, when will you give it to him?” said Gavaskar while speaking on SportsTak.

“Don’t look at his age – he is hitting players with international experience twice his age into the stands. Just watch how he is playing, with no fear, how kids play in the gully. When you and I were kids, would we ever play defensive? Same way, Sooryavanshi is batting. I hope that this kid in his style of play never goes away,” said Gavaskar, waxing eloquent about th mentality that Sooryavanshi brings to the biggest stage that allows him to put together such performances.

‘Sweet headache’ for selectors to have

“But the experience he will get from being with the Indian team is priceless. He’s undoubtedly going to get his debut this year, in England or in Zimbabwe. 2026, he will represent India. 2026 will be remembered as the year of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” concluded Gavaskar, predicting big things for the youngster.

 
t20 cricket sunil gavaskar indian cricket team
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Home / Cricket News / Sunil Gavaskar pushes for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut vs England, tells BCCI to ignore his age: ‘He is ready’
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