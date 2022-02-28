'This is very unusual of him. Don't know what's the problem': Disappointed Gavaskar questions Rohit's batting against SL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday questioned Rohit Sharma's batting in the third T20I game of the series against Sri Lanka where the Indian skipper managed only five runs off nine balls. Rohit rushed with his pull shot against a length delivery from Dushmantha Chameera and hence mistimed his attempt, sending the ball towards the fielder at mid-off as the India captain departed in the second over of the innings.

Speaking on air about Rohit's dismissal, Gavaskar called it a "strange and uncharacteristic innings".

"It was a strange innings, completely uncharacteristic innings right from the first ball. He was looking to play on the onside maybe. He is very disappointed," he said.

But it wasn't just in one innings. Rohit managed to return just 50 runs in the series in three innings, facing 43 balls. This is his second-lowest return in a bilateral T20I series where he has played at least three innings. His lowest was in the 2017/18 South Africa T20I series where he managed just 32 runs in three matches, facing 18 balls.

The legendary Gavaskar was left disappointed with Rohit's approach in the third T20I match and hopes that he makes most of the next few days and comes back strong for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

"In this occasion, Rohit was looking to hit every ball, which is unusual. We saw how he stepped out of the pitch against Binura in the first ball and flicked it for a boundary. And then again went for a lofted shot that fell short in front of Shanaka. This is unusual of Rohit. Don't know what's the problem. Hopefully he will get his thought process right in 3-4 days for the Test series to follow," he told Star Sports after India's series win in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Rohit will be leading the Indian Test side for the time time come March 4, which will also mark former captain Virat Kohli's 100th appearance in the format.