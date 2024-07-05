‘See cheating acts done by Aussies’: Sunil Gavaskar savages Australian paper for questioning Suryakumar Yadav's catch

Suryakumar Yadav snatched the T20 World Cup from South Africa's jaw with a sensational catch to dismiss David Miller in the final over. The star batter had a poor outing with the bat, but he made sure to play a massive role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. With 16 runs required off the final over, Hardik Pandya bowled a low-full toss on the first ball, and Miller launched it over long-off in an attempt to hit a maximum, but he gound Surya near the rope. He displayed great presence of mind while holding on to the catch. He juggled the ball up and went over the ropes before holding on to it with his feet millimetres away from the boundary cushion. A couple of videos went viral on social media highlighting how the cushion of the boundary rope was apparently pushed back. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an absolute stunner to dismiss David Miller in the IPL final.

Meanwhile, several new videos of SKY's catch surfaced on social media, which clearly indicated that the Indian fielder hadn't made any contact with the boundary rope and had grabbed a clean catch.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has now come in support of Suryakumar and bashed the Australian paper, which questioned the authenticity of the brilliant catch.

"There was also a question raised in an Australian paper about the fairness of the catch that Suryakumar Yadav took to dismiss David Miller in the final. All the replays were quite clear that SKY had done a marvellous balancing act as he took the catch and flicked the ball up in the air before he crossed the boundary rope and then jumped in the air and caught the ball within the boundary to complete a fabulous catch," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar didn't hold back and asked the writer of the article to watch the videos of the 'most blatant cheating acts' done by the Aussies in the past.

"Nobody questioned the catch, but the writer of the article did. He may be interested to see the video floating around of the 10 most blatant cheating acts done by the Aussies before trying to point a finger at SKY. Pot calling the kettle black indeed," he added.