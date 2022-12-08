'They have to pick their strong side': Sunil Gavaskar sends out strong message for India ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma-less Team India to put up a fight in the third and final encounter of the bilateral One Day International (ODI) series against hosts Bangladesh by naming their strongest playing XI on Friday. Rohit-led Team India suffered their second straight defeat at the hands of a spirited Litton Das-led side in the recently concluded 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's unbeaten century powered Bangladesh to a memorable win over India in the 2nd ODI. With the thrilling win over the Rohit-led Team India, Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India's misfiring stars would like to get their mojo back in the dead rubber before the start of the Bangladesh Test series.

ALSO READ: Rohit likely to be ruled out of Test series, India A captain to replace him

Speaking to Sony Sports after Bangladesh sealed the three-match series with a 5-run win over India on Wednesday, batting legend Gavaskar has explained why the visitors will have to reduce the margin in the 3rd ODI at Chattogram. “They have to pick their strong side. It’s a matter of finding confidence for the Test match that follows. The composition of the Test squad and the ODI squad is going to be a little different,” Gavaskar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series with India in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. India will play the Test series opener against hosts Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. "But against a team that is batting and bowling so well, Bangladesh have been outstanding. India need to win this. India need to reduce the margin to 2-1. Win the 3rd ODI and get their confidence up and try and win the Test in Chattogram," Gavaskar added. Indian skipper Rohit, pacer Deepak Chahar and youngster Kuldeep Sen are ruled out of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON