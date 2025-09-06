Sunil Gavaskar shakes up India's XI for Asia Cup: Gives ultimatum about Sanju Samson, throws one of Rinku and Shivam out

As India gear up for the Asia Cup 2025, the spotlight is firmly on Sanju Samson — not for his flair or flamboyance this time, but for the pressing question of whether he will finally get a consistent run in the playing XI. Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the answer should be a resounding yes. File photo of Sanju Samson (R) with Rinku Singh.(REUTERS)

Speaking ahead of the tournament, which begins September 9 in the UAE, Gavaskar made a strong case for Samson's inclusion. His logic was clear: if a player of Samson’s calibre has been picked in the 15-man squad, he must feature in the XI.

“You don’t take someone like Sanju Samson as a reserve,” Gavaskar told a group of journalists. “If he’s part of your core team, he should be playing. He can slot in at No.3, or if needed, lower down as a finisher.”

With Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain and almost certain to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top, the team management will have a tough call to make in the middle order. Jitesh Sharma, the other wicketkeeper in the squad, has established himself in a finisher's role through the IPL, but Gavaskar sees Samson as the frontrunner — at least for the start of the tournament.

“My sense is that Samson will get the nod ahead of Jitesh, at least for the first couple of matches. What happens after that will depend on form,” he said.

Rethinking the Middle Order

With a packed middle order featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, accommodating Samson would require some shuffling. Gavaskar suggested that Tilak, usually seen batting at No.3 or 4, could be pushed down the order to take on the finisher's role.

“Tilak might be asked to bat at five or six. Hardik will be in that zone too. That creates an opening at No.3 for Samson,” Gavaskar said, outlining a possible batting structure that accommodates India’s growing pool of aggressive middle-order hitters.

Rinku or Dube — One Will Miss Out

The abundance of options also means a few players might have to warm the bench. Gavaskar pointed out that one of Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube will likely sit out, given the team’s balance and the inclusion of spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel.

“Axar brings that left-handed option and four overs with the ball. With that in mind, someone like Rinku or Dube might have to wait for their chance,” he said.

Gavaskar also expects India to go in with a six-bowler strategy — a mix of three pacers, two spinners and Hardik Pandya. He named Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as his preferred spin duo, and said a third seamer like Harshit Rana could be a valuable addition to the attack.

“You’re not going to stretch your batting to No.8 in T20s. You want variety in bowling. If one bowler has a bad day, you need someone else who can step in,” he explained.

No Red Flags Around Bumrah

Gavaskar dismissed concerns about workload management regarding Jasprit Bumrah. With only four overs to bowl in a T20 game and the short bursts typical in this format, he believes Bumrah will be more than ready to play a full role in the tournament.

“He’s not going to bowl four overs at a stretch. It’s two or three spells, and for someone of his fitness and skill, that shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.