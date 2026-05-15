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Sunil Gavaskar tears into Punjab Kings’ debacle vs Mumbai Indians: ‘Shreyas Iyer’s failure hurt, they should've won’

Sunil Gavaskar dissected Punjab Kings’ defeat to Mumbai Indians, stressing that the match slipped away despite a strong batting finish.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 04:39 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has offered a sharp assessment of Punjab Kings’ collapse against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, pointing to a worrying slide in form at a crucial stage of the season. PBKS, who once looked firmly in control of their playoff push after dominating the first half of the campaign, have now lost all momentum with a fifth straight defeat, pushing them into a difficult position. The latest loss to MI was particularly damaging, as Punjab had a strong opportunity to secure two vital points but let it slip in the closing stages. The bowlers failed to hold their nerve at the death, allowing MI to score freely when control was most needed. The performance summed up Punjab’s recent struggles, with the side looking a shadow of the unit that had set the tone earlier in the tournament and now facing an uphill battle to stay alive in the playoff race.

Punjab Kings have lost five matches in a row now.(AP Photo)

Gavaskar dissected Punjab Kings’ defeat to Mumbai Indians, stressing that the match slipped away despite a strong batting finish. He highlighted Shreyas Iyer’s failure as a key setback, noting how his runs often add crucial depth to Punjab’s total and could have changed the outcome.

“This was a game Punjab Kings should have won after scoring 53 runs in the last three overs to get past 200. At that stage, they had the momentum and looked in control. But their bowling remains a concern. Shreyas Iyer’s failure also hurt because when he scores, Punjab usually gets another 20-30 runs, which could have made the difference. Bartlett has been expensive, and I was surprised he wasn’t given the new ball on a helpful pitch. Azmatullah Omarzai was outstanding with both bat and ball, and perhaps Punjab should continue backing him while also considering Marcus Stoinis for added batting depth," Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Sunil Gavaskar tears into Punjab Kings’ debacle vs Mumbai Indians: ‘Shreyas Iyer’s failure hurt, they should've won’
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