Sunil Joshi appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji coach

The Karnataka stalwart, who was Bangladesh’s spin consultant till the World Cup, had applied for the Indian team’s bowling coach job but was not shortlisted.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
File photo of Sunil Joshi.
File photo of Sunil Joshi.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team for a one-year term, the UPCA has announced. The former left-arm spinner from Karnataka will join the training camp on September 20.The Karnataka stalwart, who was Bangladesh’s spin consultant till the World Cup, had applied for the Indian team’s bowling coach job but was not shortlisted.

“We have appointed Sunl Joshi as coach of our team for one year. He will join the camp before the Vijay Hazare trophy,” Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh told PTI-Bhasha.

Mansur Ali Khan had coached the side in the last season. The UPCA has not yet decided on captaincy. UP had won their maiden and only Ranji title in 2005-06 and have been runners-up five times.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 17:22 IST

