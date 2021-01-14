‘Sunny can keep saying what he wants to, It doesn't affect us one iota’, Tim Paine unperturbed by Gavaskar’s criticism

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has chosen to shrug off Sunil Gavaskar’s critical assessment of his captaincy, stating that the legendary Indian cricketer's remarks don’t bother him at all.

Gavaskar’s statement came after Paine tried to unsettle Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the final day of the Sydney Test. The former Indian captain termed it ‘unbefitting of national team captain’, adding that his days as an Australian captain are ‘numbered’.

Asked if he had heard about Gavaskar's comments of him, Paine said, “I had, but I am not going to go into it and get my back and forth with Sunny Gavaskar, I think I am not going to win that.

“He is entitled to his opinion. It doesn't affect us one iota. It is adding to the Test match, which is great. So Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say at the end of the day, it is absolutely nothing to do with it,” Paine said at the pre-match presser on Thursday.

The Australian captain has already apologised publicly for crossing the line on the final day of the third Test. He mentioned that from now on, he would like to play the way he knows and going to do his job with a smile on his face.

“Throughout my career, I have done a pretty good job of being relaxed 99 percent of the times. That's when I have played my best cricket. Other day, I thought I got caught up in the moment.

“What I have been good at it is able to step back and have a look around the crowd and realise you are captaining your country in a Test match, something I have always dreamt of. Obviously, I am going to compete very hard and I am going to win as much as anyone and I would like to compete,” said Paine.

Asked if he would continue the banter after what happened in Sydney?

“I will be myself. Don't know how many Tests I have played but I have gone about in a pretty consistent fashion. Other day, it was a blip on the radar,” he had no shame in admitting.

However, Paine said that he wouldn't still mind a light-hearted banter.

“I have copped that on the chin and look to come out and play competitive cricket, as I always do. There is a bit of banter that I always do but be aware of the stump mic and be a bit more respectful of the umpires, officials and players,” the skipper added.