Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate 30 crore to India's fight against Covid-19

Sun TV will also help in spreading greater awareness among millions of their audiences about Covid-19.
ANI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad players during an IPL 2021 match(IPL)

Sun TV Network, the parent company of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), will be donating 30 crore to help the people fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs.30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be spent on several initiatives currently under way at various states of lndia including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc," SRH informed in a statement on Monday.

Sun TV will also help in spreading greater awareness among millions of their audiences about COVID-19.

"In addition, the company will leverage its resources including all its media assets to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116.

As per the government data, at present there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. The country also witnessed as many as 3,53,818 recoveries taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,86,71,222.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl sun tv network covid-19
