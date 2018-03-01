Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep in Sri Lanka squad for tri-series vs India, Bangladesh

Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep have been named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the Nidahas Trophy tri-series, adding some much-needed experience to the home side’s pace bowling attack.

Aside from the stalwarts, Sri Lanka have also included fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Isuru Udana, the latter of whom has played 15 T20 internationals.

The hosts have named just two specialist spinners in Akila Dananjaya and Amila Aponso. Jeevan Mendis, the leg-spinning all-rounder, will likely serve as a third spin option if needed.

They retained the majority of the batsmen that played in the Bangladesh series with the exception of Niroshan Dickwella, who was left out of the squad in favour of Dhananjaya de Silva.

Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne and Shehan Madushanka were all unavailable for selection due to injury.

The Nidahas Trophy will begin on March 6 and concludes on March 18. The tournament will be played exclusively in the city of Colombo.

T20 squad: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dananjaya de Silva.