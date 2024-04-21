‘Surely the Aussies will pick…’: IPL 2024’s new sensation receives T20 World Cup selection backing from Michael Vaughan

Jake Fraser-McGurk was once again impressive with the bat on Saturday, but failed to prevent a defeat for Delhi Capitals. The 22-year-old smacked 65 runs off 18 balls in DC's chase of 267 runs. His knock consisted of five fours and seven sixes, and he reached his half-century in only 15 balls. He lost his wicket in the seventh over with DC at 109/3 in 6.6 overs. DC were eventually bowled out for 199 runs in 19.1 overs, losing by 67 runs. Michael Vaughan gave his backing to a Aussie cricketer.

In what is his debut IPL season, Fraser-McGurk smacked a fifty in his first match for DC, and has continued his form into his third outing. His performance left England legend Michael Vaughan pleased, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a big prediction.

"Surely the Aussies will pick Jake Fraser-Mcgurk for the T20 World Cup," he wrote.

Fraser-McGurk also scripted history on Saturday as he slammed the fastest IPL history, overtaking Chris Morris, who held the previous record. Morris had hammered a 17-ball fifty in IPL 2016, at the same venue.

Prasing Fraser-McGurk after the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "His batting has been phenomenal. He's been nice for us, that's what we need to do as a team, be together, look at areas where we can improve going into the next game."

In IPL 2024, the 22-year-old has registered 140 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 222.22, and has also registered two half-centuries.

Speaking on the run chase, Pant said, "The ball stopped more in the 2nd innings, that was more than we anticipated, but when we needed to chase 260, 270, you'll need to keep scoring. Hopefully, we'll come up with more thought process and a clear mindset going forward."

After the defeat, DC are currently seventh in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in eight matches, with three wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, SRH are second with 10 points, including five wins and two defeats.