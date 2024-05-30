'Suresh Raina agreed to delete tweet': Shahid Afridi calls ex-India star a 'good person' after 'lighthearted banter'

Not long ago, Suresh Raina roasted a Pakistani journalist for taunting him after Shahid Afridi was named ambassador for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Raina unleashed a fiery response to the Pakistani journalist by recalling India's title-winning performance in the 2011 World Cup. MS Dhoni's India recorded a famous win over Pakistan before outclassing Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Shahid Afridi explained why Suresh Raina deleted the viral post(ANI-Getty Images)

With ICC adding Afridi to the star-studded list of T20 World Cup ambassadors, the journalist aimed at Raina by tagging the former India star in a post. "ICC has named Shahid Afridi as an ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?," he mentioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. Issuing a befitting reply to the journalist, Raina retaliated by mentioning India's thrilling win over Pakistan at Mohali.

'Remember the game at Mohali?'

“I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you,” he replied. The tweet was later deleted by Raina. Interestingly, Afridi has claimed that he convinced Raina to remove the viral post against the Pakistani journalist.

'Raina and I have shared many cricketing moments'

"Raina and I have shared many cricketing moments, and he's a good person. Sometimes, lighthearted banter happens. After seeing his post on social media, I spoke with him, and he understood the situation like a younger brother. He agreed to delete the tweet. It's all good; these things happen," Afridi revealed on his YouTube channel.

What happened in India vs Pakistan showdown clash in Mohali?

Afridi captained Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2011 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. The former all-rounder scored 19 in Pakistan's 29-run defeat at the hands of India. Batting first in the blockbuster clash, Dhoni's India posted 260-9 in 50 overs. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar played a crucial knock of 85 against the Green Army. Middle-order batter Raina remained unbeaten on 36 (39) to help Dhoni's men post the match-winning total.