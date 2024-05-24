Suresh Raina brutally roasts Pakistan journalist taunting him after Afridi named T20WC ambassador: 'Remember Mohali?'

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi was announced on Friday as the latest name on the star-studded roster of Ambassadors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which also features Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Usain Bolt. The former all-rounder is a veteran of six T20 World Cups, two of which he captained Pakistan and led the side to a stellar title win in 2009. He even put on a Player of the Match performance in the final at the Lord's. Suresh Raina gave a fiery response to Pakistan journalist's tweet on Shahid Afridi

Following the big announcement, a Pakistan journalist tweeted the same on X, formerly known as Twitter, before tagging former India cricketer Suresh Raina in the post.

He wrote: "ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?"

The India white-ball great quickly responded to the tweet as he shut the journalist with a fiery reminder of the 2011 ODI World Cup semifinal against Pakistan in Mohali. India had won by 29 runs to beat Afridi-led Pakistan in the game where Raina had scored an unbeaten 36.

“I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you,” he replied.

The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. Twenty teams will play 55 matches across nine venues, culminating in the final on 29 June in Barbados in what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

India will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before taking Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. The other members of Group A of the tournament are co-hosts USA and Canada.

Indian players are yet to leave for the World Cup in New York, with the first batch of players to depart on May 25, which will comprise captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya, among many others. The rest, including in-form Virat Kohli are likely to depart over the next few days.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, India will also play a warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1 in New York.